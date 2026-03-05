Home

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok are married, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar bless the couple during Varmala ceremony- Watch Beautiful Video

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok shared their first public moment as newlyweds after exchanging varmala. The video of their warm hug has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across social media.

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in Mumbai in a grand ceremony. The wedding, held at St. Regis Mumbai, saw the couple exchange varmalas in a beautiful and emotional moment.

The viral glimpse of Tendulkar family

Video footage from ceremony captured them sharing a warm and loving hug while parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar looked on with tears of joy. The couple was showered with rose petals during ritual, highlighting happiness of the Tendulkar family.

Watch viral video here

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.❤️ Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. pic.twitter.com/bh7atMwk8e — Aneet (@padaaneet5) March 5, 2026

About Saaniya Chandhok’s bridal look

Saaniya Chandhok opted for traditional bridal attire stepping away from pastels and modern drapes to wear classic red saree. Fabric featured rich sequins stones and intricate borders while pallu was styled in formal seedha pallu drape, reflecting north Indian and Gujarati bridal traditions. Her look exuded elegance and respect for cultural heritage and was complemented by minimal jewelry focusing attention on saree detailing and warm expressions.

About Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding attire

Arjun Tendulkar matched bride with sophisticated Indo-Western outfit. He wore knee-length front-open sherwani in deep maroon or oxblood red with heavy embroidery in dense floral and paisley patterns, likely Zardosi or Resham work. Ensemble balanced tradition and modern style creating harmony with bride’s attire while maintaining regal and celebratory tone of occasion.

About Star-studded wedding

Guest list included cricket legends like MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri.

Political dignitaries included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Bollywood presence included Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai along with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Ambani family including Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Ambani attended festivities.

Wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok combined cricket Bollywood and political worlds in one memorable celebration. Varmala moment captured warmth love and joy of couple and families while luxurious arrangements and traditional rituals added grandeur. Appearance of Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar showering petals reflected happiness and emotional significance of day. Event highlighted blending of personal celebration cultural heritage and high-profile social presence.

