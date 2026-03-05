Home

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhoks wedding: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai walk hand-in-hand as they arrive in style amid seperation report

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance at the wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok in Mumbai. Their stylish arrival quickly grabbed attention, especially as discussions about their relationship have been trending online.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai. The wedding turned into a star-studded affair, drawing several prominent names from the worlds of cricket, cinema, and politics.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s royal appearance

Among the notable guests were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made a rare joint public appearance at the ceremony. Aishwarya looked elegant in a powder blue anarkali, while Abhishek complemented her in a black long bandhgala paired with white trousers. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, seemingly putting to rest the rumours about their separation that had been circulating on social media.

Watch Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s video from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding:

The rumours of separation

For some time now, rumours have circulated about possible strains in the marriage of Abhishek and Aishwarya, who tied the knot in 2007. The couple also have a 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Although they have never publicly commented on the speculation, their appearances together had become increasingly rare.

The absence of Abhishek and the extended Bachchan family from Aishwarya’s 50th birthday celebrations further fuelled rumours about their relationship. However, their recent appearance together suggests that things between them may have improved.

About star-studded wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Wedding of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok took place on March 5 2026 at St. Regis Mumbai. Celebration followed weeks of pre-wedding festivities including Ganesh Puja in Jamnagar hosted by Ambani family and vibrant Mehendi at Mahalakshmi Racecourse.

Guest list featured cricket legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar and Yuvraj Singh alongside Bollywood icons Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Political dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also extended blessings.

Wedding celebrations included traditional rituals modern entertainment and luxury arrangements reflecting combined cultural heritage of both families. Star-studded presence added glamour to ceremony while fans across social media shared moments from festivities. Event marked one of most high-profile weddings of year with cricket Bollywood and political worlds coming together.

