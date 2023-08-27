Arleen Sorkin, Original Voice of Harley Quinn Passes Away at 67

Home

Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn passed away at the age of 67. Filmmaker James Gunn expressed grief on her demise.

Arleen Sorkin Passes Away at 67: Arleen Sorkin, who gave voice to the female antagonist Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series passed away at the age of 67. Sorkin died on Thursday, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter while attributing its source. The THR also stated that health issues kept the veteran away from acting ‘in recent years’. American filmmaker and DC executive James Gunn took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

MARK HAMILL PAYS RESPECTS TO ARLEEN SORKIN

Mark Hamill, Sorkin’s colleague who collaborated with her while recording his lines as Joker tweeted, “Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.” He added broken heart and folded hands emojis to his post. Harley Quinn is now globally known character ever since Barbie and Babylon actress Margot Robbie portrayed her in Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad 2.

JAMES GUNN AND MARK HAMILL PEN HEARTFELT NOTE ON ARLEEN SORKIN’S DEATH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

DIANE PERSHING, WHO PLAYED POISON IVY REACTS TO ARLEEN SORKIN’S DEMISE

Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy in Batman shared a heartfelt message on Facebook. She told that Sorkin had a long-term illness and that she used to visit her and read to her. Pershing said, “I loved her very very much.” She further added, “I hadn’t seen her since I moved to Washington in January 2022, but I sent her messages and pictures of cosplayers at various Cons dressed as her, the original Harley Quinn.” Tara Strong, another famous voice artist who played Quinn 33 times said, “Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character.”

May the departed soul rest in peace!

