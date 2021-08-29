Mumbai: Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as he is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case. The agency conducted a raid at the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor and found drugs. The NCB official told, “He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.” Kohli has been produced in the Killa court today.Also Read - Drugs Found at Armaan Kohli’s House After Raid, NCB Says ‘Actor Gave Ambiguous Answers in Interrogation’

But, did you know that Armaan Kohli was the first choice for Bollywood's 1992 film Deewana before Shah Rukh Khan replaced him? SRK became the biggest star of his generation with this film and once he had thanked Armaan for making him a star! In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan once admitted that he 'overacted terribly, was loud and vulgar' in Deewana. SRK spoke to Filmfare and said, "I'm glad the film has done so well…But I don't think I've contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful – loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it… I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn't it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that's because I am a fresh face. It's not a performance I'd care to repeat or remember."

In the 2016 show, Yaaron Ki Baraat, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he owes his career to Armaan Kohli who dropped out of Deewana. Armaan had even featured on a poster for Deewana before Shah Rukh replaced him."Armaan Kohli is responsible for me being a star. He featured on the Deewana poster with late Divya Bharti. I still have that poster. Thank you for making me a star," Shah Rukh said.