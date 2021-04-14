Mumbai: Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was seen in Jaani Dushman and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, lost his brother Rajnish Kohli on April 7, 2021, due to kidney failure. Armaan’s ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, who dated him from 2015-2018, revealed that Rajnish was Armaan’s elder brother and was not well since the age 10-11. “He had his problems from a very long time. He was unwell, I think, from the age of 10/11. He needed support, else he would sometimes fall over,” informs Neeru to the news portal. Also Read - Former Bigg Boss Contestant Armaan Kohli Out on Bail After Being Booked For Illegal Possession of Alcohol

Neeru says that she nursed Rajnish, which in turn led him to walk without support for a while. "He started to gain his confidence. I used to even send him with the driver to areas where people can walk or move comfortably; Rajnish would feel very happy which was evident from his face when he returned. But still, we would send someone to accompany Rajnish when he wanted to visit the washroom."

"Rajnish was a very loving person. If you were good to him, he was double good to you. It was just that he didn't like many invasions in his life. I remember him telling his mother not to enter his room because I think she had done once so without telling him. It is very sad that he is no more," Neeru added.

When the portal asked Neeru if she is in touch with Armaan or his family, she said: “No, I did not call them after Armaan’s brother passed away. I haven’t kept contact with them, neither have they. But I must add here before I conclude that I have still not been paid by them what the Court had asked them to.”

Neeru is a fashion designer and stylist. In 2018, she alleged that she was assaulted by Armaan. She even lodged a complaint with the Santacruz Police Station.