Home

Entertainment

Armaan Malik gets engaged to long-time beau Aashna Shroff, Bollywood Congratulates Couple

Armaan Malik gets engaged to long-time beau Aashna Shroff, Bollywood Congratulates Couple

Congratulatory comments poured in for the couple as soon as Armaan Malik dropped the dreamy pictures of his ring exchange with long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff. From Varun Dhawan to Divyanka Tripathi all wished the newly-engaged duo.

The lovebirds have been dating each other since 2019. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s ace singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff are finally engaged! After dating each other for a long time, the couple exchanged rings and made their relationship official. The lovebirds have been seeing each other since 2019 and have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but Armaan has now cleared the air. Earlier today, the ‘Jab Tak’ singer shared some mushy pictures of his enticing engagement with Aashna Shroff on social media and announced their happiness. Armaan looked stylish in an off-white suit, while Aashna looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white floral print dress. If the pictures are anything to go by, then it is purely a love story that will keep you spellbound.

Trending Now

Armaan Malik ‘Rokafied’ To Aashna Shroff

Ace singer Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff announced their engagement today, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The couple shared these enchanting moments on their Instagram handles. Sharing a trio of photos from the event, Armaan showed how he proposed to the fashion influencer and made their day special. The pictures gave fans ideas about gestures of love to woo their partner.

Among these snaps, the first picture captures Armaan going down on one knee, while he puts an engagement ring on Aashna’s finger in a dreamy location. The other two pictures are a romantic still of Armaan and Aashna absolutely overjoyed. Dropping the pictures, Armaan wrote, “And our forever has only just begun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Bollywood Congratulates Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

Congratulatory comments poured in for the couple as soon as Armaan Malik dropped the dreamy pictures of their ring exchange. From Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan to television actress Divyanka Tripathi – all wished the newly-engaged duo.

Tiger Shroff dropped heart emoticons and wrote, “Congratulations my bro.” Tara Sutaria commented, “Yaaaayyyyyyy.” Neeti Mohan’s comment read, “OMG, congratulations guys. How cute!” Varun Dhawan said, “Congratulations Armaan.”

Ishaan Khatter, Rhea Chakraborty, Zareen Khan and Esha Gupta among others also congratulated the couple.

Not just Bollywood, fans also chimed in and congratulated Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff. An individual jokingly said, “And the heartbreak anniversary of the crazy Armaanian girls has started.” Another account remarked, “Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES