Armaan Malik hospitalised, singer shares health update and message on self-care: ‘Time to rest’

Singer Armaan Malik recently gave fans a moment of concern after revealing that he had been hospitalised for a few days. The singer, known for his soulful voice and consistent musical output, shared that his health had not been in the best state lately. While he did not reveal the exact reason behind his hospital stay, Armaan reassured everyone that he is now feeling better and focusing on recovery.

The update came straight from the singer himself, and it didn’t take long for fans to flood social media with love, prayers and well-wishes.

What did Armaan Malik share from the hospital?

On Sunday, Armaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture from the hospital. In the photo, he was seen resting on a bed with an IV drip attached to his hand. Keeping the message short and honest, he wrote, “Last few days have not been fun, but I’m good now! Time to rest up & recharge.”

last few days have not been fun

but I’m good now! time to rest up & recharge pic.twitter.com/5pCA9as2bb — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) January 18, 2026

The post immediately caught attention, with fans expressing concern and wishing him a speedy recovery. Many thanked him for updating them and urged him to prioritise his health.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why is Armaan talking about self-care now?

Along with the hospital update, Armaan also reshared a meaningful message on his Instagram Stories. The note read, “Make sure to include yourself in the list of things you need to take care of this year.”

The line struck a chord with many, especially in an industry where long hours, travel and pressure often take a toll on mental and physical health.

The message felt personal and timely, suggesting that the singer’s recent health scare may have prompted him to slow down and reflect.

What did Armaan recently say about comparisons with Amaal Mallik?

A few weeks before this health update, Armaan was in the news for addressing comparisons between himself and his brother, music composer Amaal Mallik. In a heartfelt note, he urged fans to stop pitting them against each other.

He wrote, “I genuinely don’t understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other. Our paths are different, but our joy has always come from seeing each other grow and succeed.”



He also reminded fans that both brothers are focused on creating music and asked everyone to look ahead, adding, “Let’s stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking. Peace & love.”

What is Armaan Malik working on now?

Despite the health setback, Armaan continues to stay connected with his music. Recently, he released the acoustic version of his song You on his YouTube channel. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “‘You’ is one of those songs for me. Every time I come back to it, I’m reminded of where I was, what I was feeling and why I wrote it in the first place.”

The stripped-down version has already crossed around 28,000 views, with fans praising its raw emotion and simplicity.

For now, Armaan Malik is taking a well-earned pause, resting, recovering and reminding everyone that health comes before everything else.