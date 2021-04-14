Mumbai: The trailer of Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead has dropped on Tuesday, and it is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. Movie buffs and netizens have gone crazy after catching a glimpse of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi‘s debut Hollywood venture. While the details of Huma’s character is still under wraps, makers have just revealed that her character is named Geeta in the film. Huma took to her social media page to share the trailer. She captioned: “Army of the Dead – select theatres 14th May and Netflix 21st May Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision #ZackSnyder Fan and now friend forever ❤️ @netflix @netflixfilm @nxonnetflix”. Also Read - Justice League Snyder Cut's Actor Henry Cavill AKA Superman Gives Big Shout Out To The Film

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read - Justice League Snyder Cut Released in India: When, Where And How To Watch Zack Snyder's Film

With Dave Bautista leading the cast, the film will follow a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Vegas. From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ‘Army of the Dead’ takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. Also Read - Zack Snyder's Justice League AKA Snyder Cut To Release on HBO Max on March 18

When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it is with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to retrieve USD 200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

The movie that is slated to release on May 21 on Netflix stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

(With inputs from ANI)