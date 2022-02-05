BTS’ Jimin’s health has been a topic of discussion ever since the singer got diagnosed with Covid-19. In what can be called a double whammy, the singer was also diagnosed with appendicitis, which got the ARMY extremely worried. However, Jimin has now fully recovered from Covid and has been discharged from the hospital. Yes, you heard it right!Also Read - BTS' V Says Their 'Chick' Jimin Is Recovering Well, ARMY Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

Earlier today, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement updating the ARMY that Jimin has fully recovered post hospitalization. The statement also clarified that the site at which Jimin underwent the surgery is healing quickly. The agency shared, "Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues."

BIGHIT music also informed the ARMY that they place the health and well-being of their artists as top priority and follow all healthcare guidelines. The agency also expressed gratitude to the fans for their support and messages for Jimin.

ARMY took to Twitter expressed their joy at the development. Read some of the reactions below:

jimin’s recovery announcement just put the biggest smile on my face guys life is good again — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) February 5, 2022

jimin has been discharged and is healing well i am so happy!!!!!!! I really hope he can feel all the love we’re sending him — daisy⁷ (@soopkook) February 5, 2022