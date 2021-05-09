South Korea: It is mother’s day and people across the world are celebrating this special day with their beloved moms. Social media too is filled with posts showering love for mothers. But have you ever sent wishes to your favourite celeb’s mom on this special day? Well, BTS ARMY is doing it. Also Read - BTS' V Fans In China Raise $1.1 Million In Just One Hour For His Birthday

Several BTS fans took to Twitter wishing mother’s day to BTS mothers. Fans are posting pictures of BTS members with their moms and are sending adorable wishes to them. ARMY also thanked BTS moms to raise such ‘amazing, talented and wonderful’ singers of all time. Also Read - BTS Update, May 8, Saturday: J-Hope Apologises To Conan O’Brien, Member V Shows Love to His Parents the Most

Take a look at some of the wishes:

bts together with their moms. happy mother’s day to these 7 lovely mothers. thank you for raising them

so well. 💜 pic.twitter.com/fNNibm5hzG — 💜 (@heyyeonieee) May 9, 2021

Happy mother’s day to the mother’s and grandmother’s of our seven Anpanman’s. Thank you for bringing them in this world. Thank you for raising them, they inspire us a lot. I hope you’ll enjoy this day. Long live mother’s ❤️.@BTS_twt #bts pic.twitter.com/FC33Mr4khC — Richelle🥀 (@yooniechelle) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day for @BTS_twt mothers. Thank you for bringing the funniest, kindest, beautiful, gorgeous, powerful, sweetest, caring and creative men into this world. Thank you for loving them the way they deserve to be loved 💜. We 💜 them too ☺️🥰 #bts #HappyMothersDay — Eve | 🌱 | Kpop Etsy shop | BTS ⁷ (@JinTastic4life) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day to this 7 beautiful moms who raised their children well…they deserved everything 💜 Happy Mother’s Day ❤️#Bts pic.twitter.com/2S71qdrd6v — alie⁷bngtnbys⁷ (@IamAlie5) May 9, 2021

Earlier last month, a video has gone viral on social media in which BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were seen wishing mother’s day. Watch the video here:

On the work front, BTS is bringing their new single ‘Butter’ which will be released on May 21. This will be the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’