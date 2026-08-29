Arpita Khan ties rakhi To Salman Khan in front of Jesus’ Last Supper painting, internet calls it ‘Most secular video’ – Check reactions

Arpita Khan’s Raksha Bandhan 2026 celebration with Salman Khan has gone viral, but it was the backdrop that caught the internet’s attention.

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Arpita ties rakhi to Salman Khan in front of Jesus' picture (PC: Instagram)

Raksha Bandhan is usually all about the simple and happy moments between brothers and sisters, and Salman Khan’s celebration this year was no different. His sister Arpita Khan shared a glimpse of their family celebration, showing her performing aarti and tying a rakhi on Salman’s wrist. The sweet sibling moment quickly made its way across social media, but there was one detail in the video that had everyone looking twice. A large painting featuring Jesus Christ could be seen behind the siblings during the traditional ceremony, and netizens soon began sharing their thoughts about the unusual yet striking backdrop.

Arpita Khan ties rakhi to Salman Khan

Arpita Khan shared a video from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram stories. In the video, she can be seen performing aarti for Salman before applying tilak and tying a rakhi on his wrist. Salman, dressed casually, smiles as his sister carries out the traditional ritual.

The video captures a warm family moment between the siblings, who have often spoken about their close bond. Salman was also spotted at the residence of his sister Alvira Khan during the celebrations and later showed the rakhis on his wrist to the paparazzi.

While the Raksha Bandhan ritual was the main focus, something in the background soon became a talking point online.

Watch viral video

Jesus’ picture in the background grabs attention

Behind Arpita and Salman was a large artwork depicting The Last Supper, the famous painting associated with Jesus Christ and his disciples. The painting became particularly noticeable as Arpita performed the traditional Hindu Raksha Bandhan rituals in front of it. The artwork is called The Last Supper.

The Last Supper is a world-famous late 15th-century mural painting by Italian High Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. The video quickly spread across social media, with many users praising the moment as a reflection of religious harmony and India’s diverse culture.

Netizens react to Salman and Arpita’s Raksha Bandhan viral video

The video received plenty of reactions from fans. Several social media users praised Salman and the Khan family for respecting different religions and described the moment as a symbol of secularism.

One Reddit user said, “Epitome of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaiah, sab hai bhai bhai…”, another wrote, “The last supper painting in the background omg”, another user commented, “He has always been a very vocal secular guy, you cannot doubt his respect towards every religion and it kinda shows.” One X user tweeted, “This is the most secular video on internet today”, another wrote, “secular cinematic universe.”

“Muslim brother Hindu sister ✨ with Jesus blessing them from behind.” Meanwhile Salman Khan and Arpita: “Wait… were we supposed to assemble the entire secular cinematic universe for Rakshabandhan?” India really said: why stop at one festival when you can unlock the… pic.twitter.com/si4enSigHn — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindustan) August 28, 2026

This is the most secular video on internet today A Muslim girl (Arpita Khan) married to a Hindu man (Aayush Sharma) ties a rakhi to her Muslim brother (Salman Khan) while a picture of Jesus is in the background pic.twitter.com/C1Q4FyQSDC — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 28, 2026

Arpita tying a Rakhi to Salman with an illustration of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper is such a shade of secularism India has; no matter how much it upsets a lot of people on either side of the religious and political aisle! pic.twitter.com/DsP3V7djJ2 — Nikhil Shravage (@NikhilShravage) August 29, 2026

Comments included references to people of different faiths living together and celebrating each other’s traditions. Some users also highlighted Salman’s long-standing association with celebrations across different festivals. The Khan family has often been seen celebrating festivals such as Eid, Diwali, Christmas, and other occasions together with love and joy.