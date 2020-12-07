A video of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan breaking plates in a Dubai restaurant has gone viral. However, Arpita is not smashing the plates in anger but to ward off evil. She smashed the plates to honour an ancient Greek custom. In one of the videos, Arpita is seen happily throwing the plates and excitedly goes on to pick a new set with a big smile. She is later joined by other women and they all move to the music and smash plates. They are later seen dancing in the video to the tunes of her husband Ayush Sharma’s song Chogada from the film Loveyatri. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Angry Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya to Leave The House- Here's Why

Arpita was accompanied by her son Ahil, who also had a fun time smashing plates. Also Read - Blackbuck Poaching Case Update: Salman Khan Gets Relief From Court Appearance Due to COVID-19

Watch the viral video:



There are many Greek restaurants around the world which have ‘plate smashing’ feature for their customers.

Last year, Arpita Khan delivered the baby girl on December 27, on the birthday of Salman. Her husband and actor Aayush Sharma also introduced Ayat to his fans and followers through an Instagram post. “Welcome to our world Ayat,” Arpita wrote while sharing several images of Ayat along with her husband and son Ahil.