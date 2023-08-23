Home

Chandrayaan-3: 'Arrest Prakash Raj' Trends Big After Two Complaints Lodged Against Him

'Arrest Prakash Raj' is all over Twitter After Two Complaints Were Lodged Against Him Over His Hilarious Chandrayaan-3 Post.

Prakash Raj has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Ever since he posted a hilarious post on Twitter about Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon, he was slammed by netizens who demanded the actor’s arrest. Two complaints have already been registered against Prakash Raj, including one to the governor, have been lodged against him in Karnataka. While one Sangh Parivar Sympathiser SB Gayakwad lodged a police complaint in Bagalkot district, and another Pramod N from Shimoga sent an email complaint to the governor seeking action against the actor, stated reports.

‘Arrest Prakash Raj’ Trends Big on Twitter

‘Arrest Prakash Raj’ has been trending big on social media even after the actor himself clarified the post was a ‘joke‘. A social media user wrote, “Prakash Raj Mocked India’s Ambitious Third Lunar Mission #Chandrayaan3”. Another user said, “We used to think that Prakashraj plays a traitor only in movies, but betrayal is in his blood…!! You may have a constitutional right to oppose the government But opposition to the country is not acceptable at all. #ArrestPrakashRaj”.

#ArrestPrakashRaj pic.twitter.com/nZkv5C92A3 — Abijit Debnath (@Abijitdeb_29) August 23, 2023

#ArrestPrakashRaj pic.twitter.com/FlfFfZzglX — Rahul Ranjan (@imranjanrahul) August 23, 2023

Prakash Raj, known for portraying traitorous roles in movies, now seems to embody betrayal beyond the screen. While opposing the government is a constitutional right, opposing the country itself is not! #ArrestPrakashRaj pic.twitter.com/ga0nTle73P — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) August 23, 2023

Prakash Raj’s Social Media Post

Prakash Raj had shared an image of a tea-seller and captioned the post, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” Prakash in his post, was referring to a decades-old joke about how Neil Armstrong was greeted by a Malayali tea-seller when he first landed on the moon.

In another post, Prakash issued a clarification on the post that read, “Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking.”

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

ATTENTION:-dear #Unacedemy trolls and #godimedia who know only one #Chaiwala .. proudly presenting .. the ever inspiring our own malayali chaiwala since 1960 s ..if you want to be educated please read #justasking https://t.co/KGOnSIBmjq — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing will happen today at 6:04 pm. The live broadcast of Chandrayaan-3’s landing will be broadcasted in all government schools across Uttar Pradesh. The government schools of Haryana, will open for the first time in the evening on Wednesday, August 23. The live landing of Chandrayaan 3 will be shown to school kids.

