Taapsee Pannu Argument With Paparazzi: Taapsee Pannu recently found herself embroiled in a controversy after the actress got involved in an argument with the paparazzi. On Monday, the actress attended a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa at Mithibai College in Mumbai where she was called out by a paparazzo for coming late. Soon after arriving at the venue, Taapsee started heading towards the main event, when the paparazzi asked her to wait and pose for a few pictures, the actress said that she won't pose for the photos.

Taapsee Pannu’s Argument With Paparazzi

One pap said, "Humlog bhi aapke liye hi khade hain. Humko bhi 4:30 baje se bulaya hain," on hearing this she tried to clarify that she followed the instructions but Taapsee lost her cool as she didn't like the tone of the photographer. The actress then said, "Aap daant kyu rahe ho, meri kya galti hain isme. Mere ko aise kyu suna rahe ho?"

The pap went on to argue with the actress and said, "Humlog bhi aapke lie khade hain." The actress then said, "Muje waha bola gaya hain ki ready hojao. Waha pe jo mujhe bola gaya hai me woh kar rahi hu. Aap mujse aise kyu bol rahe ho jaise maine aapko pehle bulaya hain."

The actress added, “Dekhiye aap mujhse dhang se baat kijiye, me apna kaam karungi. Mujhe jis time pe bulaya gaya tha me har jageh pohochti hu. Aap mere se tameez se baat kariye me aapse tameez se baat karungi.”

When the pap argued and said, “Humne aapse tameez se baat ki thi,” Taapse said, “camera is on me once this camera turns on you, then you will understand how you are talking to me.”

After some more exchange of words, Taapsee folded her hands and said, “Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault).” The video is now going viral on social media.

Soon as the video surfaced in media, a section of netizens called out the actress for her behavior towards media and some even called her ‘arrogant.’

Netizens React To Taapsee Pannu’s Viral Video:

Taapsee Pannu was joined by her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati at the event who even tried to pacify her. The duo is reuniting on the screen for Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. The sci-fi thriller which will release in theatres on August 19 is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage.