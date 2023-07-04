‘Arshad Warsi is a Chameleon’, Says Asur 2 Director Oni Sen | Exclusive

Home

In a recent exclusive interview with india.com, renowned director Oni Sen delved into the intricacies of planning for Asur Season 3, while also shedding light on the remarkable transformation of lead actor Arshad Warsi, from his iconic role as Circuit to the enigmatic character of DJ (Dhananjay Rajpoot).

Asur 2 Rise of The Dark garnered widespread acclaim and left audiences yearning for more. With a month passed since its release, fans eagerly await news of a potential third season. When questioned about the possibility, Sen expressed his receptiveness to the idea, acknowledging the discussions held between himself and the series creator, Gaurav Shukla.

Director Oni Sen on Asur Season 3’s Planning

While appreciating the success of Asur and Asur 2, Oni Sen emphasised that the decision to proceed with Asur season 3 would not be driven solely by their achievements. He highlighted the importance of creating something worthwhile and captivating, as the process of developing each season entails a significant investment of time and energy, taking approximately 1.5 to 2 years to complete. For Sen and Shukla, it is crucial to conceive an idea that is both remarkable and worth sharing with the world before committing to another installment.

Arshad Warsi, who is the lead actor in the spooky series, mentioned in one of his interviews that he wants Asur 3 to happen. When we asked the director about the same, he said, “I hear him. There is one thing, there is a backstory and subtext, both Gaurav Shukla (creator) and me have discussed it. Neither of us does this for anything other than the fun of creating it because it is not about money or anything else. Ek ek season create karne mein 1.5-2 years lag jaata hai and kaafi blood loss hota hai. So, therefore, it should be something worth your while and worth creating.”

Oni Sen continued, “Ek cheez hum believe karte hai just because Asur and Asur 2 became successful, aise nahi hai kuch bhi karke we have to do season 3. We are still thinking about it. Once we get an idea which is worth telling and is a fantastic thing, we will definitely tell it but till the time we are thinking”.

Oni Sen Praises Arshad Warsi, Calls Him Chameleon

The conversation then shifted towards Arshad Warsi’s transformative journey as an actor, transitioning from the lovable Circuit to the complex character of DJ in Asur. Sen expressed his astonishment at Warsi’s versatility, describing him as an almost chameleon-like figure. The director admitted that he was initially unaware of Warsi’s ability to embody a multitude of roles seamlessly. He found it awe-inspiring and, at times, even unsettling to witness how Warsi could transform in a matter of seconds.

Director Oni Sen said, “Arshad is almost like a chameleon, which I didn’t know before Asur. Vo Kuch bhi ban sakte hai. It is a bit scary sometimes, as vo ek second mein kuch bhi ban sakte hain. We spoke a lot after the first meeting about how the character of DJ works and lives.”

Sen and Warsi engaged in extensive discussions to unravel the intricacies of DJ’s character—his manner of speaking, walking, and the darkness that permeated his mind. Warsi’s commitment to portraying DJ’s emotional journey, marked by emptiness and despair, elevated the character to new heights in Season 2. Sen continued, “DJ baat kaise karenge, chalenge kaise, DJ ke mann mein kya chal raha hai as there is a lot of darkness in his mind. Kaafi khalipan hai unki life mein and especially in season 2, DJ goes to another level altogether. So, yes we did a lot of homework for Asur and that’s how it worked beautifully.”

The process of bringing Asur to life demanded meticulous preparation and an unwavering commitment to storytelling. Director Oni Sen expressed his gratitude for the collaboration and the tremendous effort invested by the entire team, resulting in a beautifully crafted series that captivated viewers.

As the discussions surrounding Asur Season 3 continue, fans can rest assured that the creative minds behind the show are diligently exploring new narrative possibilities.

Watch this space for more updates on Asur 3.

