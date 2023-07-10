Home

Entertainment

Arshad Warsi on Being Replaced From a Recent Project Without His Knowledge: ‘God Saved Me’

Arshad Warsi on Being Replaced From a Recent Project Without His Knowledge: ‘God Saved Me’

Arshad Warsi admitted that he had doubts about accepting the project, thinking it might have been a mistake. However, was later replaced by some other actor.

Arshad Warsi on Being Replaced From a Recent Project Without His Knowledge: ‘God Saved Me’

Actor Arshad Warsi, known for his comedic roles, has recently impressed audiences with his performance in Asur 2. Breaking free from the label of a “comic actor,” Arshad is delighted that people are now accepting him in serious roles. In a candid interview with indianexpress.com, he opened up about instances where he was replaced in projects at the last minute. Surprisingly, Arshad remains unfazed by these experiences, choosing to focus on the positive aspects of his career.

Trending Now

When asked if he ever feels bitter about being replaced, Arshad honestly shares, “Let me be honest. I have accepted it, but it hasn’t made me bitter because I always try to see the brighter side of things. I believe it’s better this way.”

You may like to read

The Munnabhai MBBS actor goes on to reveal that he recently faced a similar situation in which he was replaced in a film. Prior to his replacement, he was informed that he wouldn’t be happy working with the unit. Arshad emphasises the importance of being in a positive and harmonious environment, free from negativity and hierarchical behavior. He admits that he had doubts about accepting the project, thinking it might have been a mistake. However, he remained committed to his work and decided to focus on doing his job to the best of his abilities.

To his surprise, Arshad was eventually replaced in the film without his knowledge. Reflecting on the situation, he believes that it was a blessing in disguise. He says, “A part of me felt that this is what God wanted, and I’m grateful for being saved. Perhaps something worse would have happened, maybe I would have ended up having a conflict with the filmmakers. I feel like I have been saved from a greater catastrophe.”

Arshad acknowledges that such occurrences have been happening to him throughout his career but remains unperturbed. He has learned to accept them and move forward, understanding that this phenomenon is not exclusive to the entertainment industry but a reflection of how the world operates. Drawing a parallel, he adds, “Just like a doctor’s child becomes a doctor, these things happen. As long as I continue to work and stay busy with films, it’s perfectly fine.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES