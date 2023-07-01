Home

Entertainment

Arshad Warsi Recalls Being Replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Due to This Reason

Arshad Warsi Recalls Being Replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Due to This Reason

Arshad Warsi recently recalled being replaced by Salman Khan as a host in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Arshad Warsi Recalls Being Replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Due to This Reason

Arshad Warsi Recalls Being Replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss: Arshad Warsi is one of the most underrated yet versatile actors who has constantly got better with his craft over the years. The actor is getting rave reviews for his performance in Asur 2. The actor will soon be seen in Jolly LLB 3 which is still in the pre-production stage. Arshad has also been a TV host apart from acting in movies and web shows. He was the first host of Bigg Boss in its first season. The actor, however, later got replaced in the following seasons. The Asur 2 actor opened up about Bigg Boss and not being part of Jolly LLB 2 even after the success of the prequel.

ARSHAD WARSI OPENS UP ON BIGG BOSS AND JOLLY LLB 2

In an interaction with Amar Ujala, Arshad said, “Now Jolly LLB 3 is in the making and you will see Akshay teaming up with me in the film. This was the original plan – I’d feature in the first film, he’ll do the second. As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best shot the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’’ like Salman.” He further also opened up on his experience of working in Priyadarshan’s Akshaye Khanna-Kareena Kapoor starrer Hulchul. The actor confessed that, “To tell you the truth, I did not enjoy working on Hulchul. It is a weird coincidence. Acting is my profession and I have to do it. But, personally, I was not too happy with the film. I just did my job and walked away. At times, a few things in life end up being not good.”

You may like to read

In an interview with PTI, Arshad also stressed on the struggles for an outsider in the entertainment industry and opined, “It’s tough, especially for guys like me who are not from the industry. Sadly, I’ve been here for almost 27 years, and I still can’t say that I’m part of the industry. Every time I give a flop, I’ve to take a long climb to get back to where I was.”

For more updates on Arshad Warsi, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.