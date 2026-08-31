Arshad Warsi recalls Jaya Bachchan’s advice to Maria Goretti on marrying him, says ‘Actor ki fitrat…’

Arshad Warsi shared a glimpse into his early relationship with Maria Goretti and recalled how Jaya Bachchan once warned her about the realities of being married to an actor.

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Arshad Warsi on Jaya Bachchan’s warning to Maria Goretti (PC: Instagram)

Arshad Warsi has shared an interesting memory from the time he was preparing to marry Maria Goretti. The actor recalled how Jaya Bachchan spoke to Maria about what it meant to build a life with someone from the film industry. Rather than giving a simple relationship tip, Jaya reportedly drew from her own experience of being married to “The Mahanayak of Bollywood” Amitabh Bachchan for decades. Arshad said an actor’s profession can create situations that are very different from a regular relationship. He also explained why couples in the industry need a strong understanding of each other to deal with attention and the presence of attractive co-stars and colleagues.

What did Jaya Bachchan tell Maria Goretti?

Arshad recalled the conversation while speaking to Filmigyan. According to the actor Jaya had cautioned Maria about the challenges that can come with marrying an actor.

“Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’ I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people.” Arshad said Jaya had also asked whether he and Maria were prepared for the realities that came with his profession.

“Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?’ That’s the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people’s love and attention.”

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti’s marriage

Arshad Warsi and former MTV VJ Maria Goretti got married on February 14, 1999 after dating for eight years. Their interfaith marriage brought together their different cultural backgrounds through both a traditional church wedding and an Islamic nikah ceremony.

The couple initially faced concerns from Maria’s Catholic parents because of Arshad’s religion and the struggles he was facing in the early stages of his career. However their relationship continued to grow despite those differences.

Arshad and Maria have two children, Zeke and Zene Zoe. In January 2024 the couple also registered their marriage in court to complete legal formalities related to their marriage and property. The registration came as they marked 25 years together and celebrated their silver jubilee.

Arshad Warsi’s recent work

Arshad continues to remain active across films and streaming projects. He recently returned as Adi in Dhamaal 4 alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Ravi Kishan. He also took the lead in the cybercrime comedy series Pritam and Pedro on JioHotstar, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. In the show he plays Pedro an old-school police officer and shares the screen with Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.