Arshad Warsi sells Mumbai commercial shop for Rs 6.25 crore after 13 years, earns nearly three times his investment

Arshad Warsi has made a profitable exit from his commercial real estate investment after selling a shop in Andheri for Rs 6.25 crore. The transaction highlights the strong growth in Mumbai's commercial property market over the past decade.

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Arshad Warsi sells commercial property in Mumbai (PC: Twitter)

Arshad Warsi has made headlines for a major real estate deal in Mumbai. The actor recently sold a commercial shop in the city’s popular Andheri West area for Rs 6.25 crore, turning an investment he made over a decade ago into a significant profit. The transaction highlights the strong appreciation in Mumbai’s commercial property market, especially in prime business locations. While Arshad continues to entertain audiences on the big screen, his latest property sale has also drawn attention to the growing value of commercial real estate in one of Mumbai’s busiest neighbourhoods.

Arshad Warsi’s commercial property fetches Rs 6.25 crore

According to property registration documents, Arshad Warsi has sold a commercial shop located in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, for Rs 6.25 crore. The transaction was officially registered on July 1, 2026.

The shop is situated on the ground floor of Grenville Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. and has a carpet area of 63.87 square metres (684 sq ft). The property was purchased by Umang Rajkumar Budhraja, who paid a stamp duty of Rs 37.50 lakh. Based on the transaction value, the deal works out to nearly Rs 91,400 per sq ft on the carpet area.

Investment grows nearly three times in 13 years

Property records show that Arshad had originally bought the commercial space in February 2012 for Rs 2.12 crore. At the time of purchase, he paid more than Rs 10 lakh as stamp duty along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. After holding the property for around 13 years, the actor sold it for almost three times its original purchase price. The transaction reflects the steady appreciation in the value of premium commercial properties in Mumbai over the past decade.

Why Lokhandwala remains a preferred investment destination?

Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West has become one of Mumbai’s most sought-after high-street commercial hubs. The locality is home to popular restaurants cafés boutiques salons fitness centres and premium retail outlets, attracting both shoppers and businesses throughout the year. The area also serves affluent residential neighbourhoods such as Versova, Oshiwara and Andheri West, creating strong demand for commercial spaces.

Residential apartments in the locality generally sell between Rs 25,000 and Rs 41,000 per sq ft, while commercial shops often fetch much higher prices. Prime retail spaces in busy locations can even cross Rs 1 lakh per sq ft due to high footfall and limited supply.

Arshad Warsi on work front

Apart from his real estate investment, Arshad Warsi remains active in Bollywood. He is widely known for memorable performances in films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal, Dhamaal and Jolly LLB. Over the years, he has built a successful career through both comic and dramatic roles.

His latest release, Dhamaal 4, hit theatres on July 10, 2026. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the adventure-comedy has performed strongly at the box office. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film has already crossed Rs 53.80 crore in worldwide gross collections within its first two days. Before Dhamaal 4, Arshad impressed fans after featuring in Rajkumar Hirani‘s OTT debut Pritam and Pedro alongside Hirani’s son Vir Hirani.