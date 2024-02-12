Home

Arshad Warsi’s Wife Maria Goretti Reveals Why They Decided to Register Their Marriage 25 Years After Wedding

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria recently did a register marriage before the couple completed their 25 years of marriage. However when asked to why the couple decided to opt for a registered marriage, this was their response.

Mumbai: Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti will be commemorating their 25th wedding anniversary this Valentine’s Day. Even though they have been married for nearly 25 years, the couple never officially registered their marriage. Therefore, in honour of their milestone on February 14, Arshad and Maria officially registered their marriage in court on January 23, 2024.

Arshad Warsi- Maria Goretti Married Life

Arshad Warsi and Maria tied the knot on February 14, 1999. Maria and Arshad had two kinds of weddings, Maria had a Christian marriage where Arshad took her down the aisle in a church ceremony and later had a nikah with his wife. While speaking to TOI, the actor revealed why the couple took 25 years to get a registered marriage done.

Speaking about his marriage, Arshad Warsi remarked, “It crossed our minds, but we never thought that it was really important. But then we realised that it is important to do it when you have to deal with property matters and even after you are no more. We did it for the sake of the law (sic).” He further added, “Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters (sic).”

‘I Married Him For The Third Time’, Says Maria Goretti

As the interview continued Maria took her time to answer why the duo decided to register their marriage after 25 years. To this Maria added, “We had a court marriage because that was something we’d been wanting to do for some time now. We got married under the Special Marriage Act (sic).” Maria further spoke, “Our kids could not attend it as we could not take them to the court. Just witnesses were allowed. We sat in those big chairs and laughed a lot. Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that? (sic).”

Arshad Warsi On Why The Couple Got Married On Valentine’s Day

The Golmaal actor also replied to the queries when many of them inquired as What was their idea of getting married on Valentine’s Day. Arshad Warsi giggled and said, “I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional though. Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon (sic).”

He also stated, “We couldn’t during Lent, and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t want to waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was February 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day – that I got married (sic).”

Arshad Warsi’s Professional Front

Arshad Warsi’s work front has been phenomenal, the Golmaal actor will be featured in the movie Welcome To The Jungle. The highly anticipated movie will be starring prominent Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Suniel Shetty. The movie is expected to be released on December 25, 20224.

