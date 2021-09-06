Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has reacted to celebrities who are trying to hog the limelight over actor Sidharth Shukla’s death. She called this behaviour disgusting. “It is disgusting that people look out for self-benefit whenever a popular celebrity dies. I’m disappointed with many people I know, who are coming out as ‘wannabes’ over Sidharth Shukla’s death. Their action and statements in media are sounding like overacting and fake. Later they themselves will feel sorry about it,” Arshi told IANS.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Family Releases Official Statment After his Demise: 'He Valued His Privacy'

The actress, who rose to popularity with Bigg Boss 14, suggested that such people should focus on themselves instead. "People claiming they are 'numb', and are 'unable to come out of it' need to be involved in prayers and meditation and pray for Sidharth's soul. It will be more helpful than involving themselves in giving bytes. They can also do some good cause like feeding less fortunate people or doing charity in Sidharth's name," she said.

Arshi also shared a heartfelt post for the late actor. "Sidharth tum mere favourite the aur hamesha rahoge aaj bhi yaad hai jab me subah 4 bje uthkar tumhare liye tweet karti thi ALLAH PAAK JANNAT NASEEB KARE HAMARE SHEHZAADE KO koi alfaaz nahi @realsidharthshukla #sidharthshukla (sic)."

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. His family has now released a statement urging everyone to respect their privacy. In the statement, the Shukla family has also thanked fans for their unconditional love towards the late actor. “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showering him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve,” the statement read.

The family also thanked Mumbai police for shieling and protecting them and further wrote, “A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers!” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla‘s family members will also be organising a prayer-meet for the departed soul on Monday at 5 pm.