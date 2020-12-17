Bigg Boss 14: We have been seeing Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant’s hilarious antics on Bigg Boss 14 show. In a recent clip shared by the channel, their friendship is witnessed where Arshi and rakhi make fun of each other’s eyebrows. As Rakhi Sawant doesn’t have eyebrows, so she creates them with the help of eyebrow pencil. When Sawant was busy using the pencil on her face, Arshi mocks her, “Eyebrow toh hai nahi tumhari kali kali karti rehti ho”. Rakhi replied, “Tabhi toh laga rahi hu”. Arshi the said, “Ghusi hui hai navele ki tarah”. Rakhi then again replied: “Merit oh navele ki tarah hai, tumhari toh chamgadar jaise hai ankhe naak sab kuch chamgadar jaise”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Fight Video With Nikki Tamboli Over Rahul Mahajan Will Make Your Day, Calls Her ‘Khajwi’

Arshi to Rakhi: “You don’t have eyebrows, but you apply so much of black pencil.”

Rakhi to Arshi: “I only apply it because there are no eyebrows.”

Arshi to Rakhi: “Yes, Your eyebrows look like mongoose.”

Rakhi to Arshi: “Your eyes and nose look like bats.”

Watch the viral video of Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan:

In the bigg boss house, we have seen the two fighting, smiling and sharing a different bond. In the show, Arshi Khan claimed that the two had been friends for the past three years, but a dispute between Rakhi Sawant led to a quarrel between the two. Since then, the conversation between the two has decreased a bit. But now it thinks, they will leave the house as two best friends.

