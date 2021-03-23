Mumbai: Last time we watched a Swayamvar on television was in 2011. This was when actor Ratan Rajput decided to choose her groom on national television. But, if reports are to be believed, it is now Bigg Boss 14’s Arshi Khan who is coming back with a Swayamvar. Also Read - Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Seem Annoyed With 'Public Marriage' - Here's What They Have to Say

As per a report in The Times of India, Arshi Khan has been approached by the makers to have a Swayamvar series on television. The report also quoted a source claiming that ‘Makers are already ahead on the show. After Shenaaz Gill’s Swayamvar, the channel wants the season to be a hit on the TRP chart. While Arshi’s antics has bought in a good TRP for Bigg Boss, it’s expected her Swayamvar will also grab eyeballs’. It has also been reported that this show which has been tentatively titled ‘Aayenge Tere Sajna’ might be hosted by Rahul Mahajan. Also Read - 'Tu Aag Hai Aag', Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Shehnaaz Gill's Hot Photos Showing Off Her Incredible Waistline

However, India.com tried to contact Arshi Khan to confirm the same but she refused to comment. Arshi previously participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was brought to Bigg Boss 14 house as well as a challenger. She was accompanied by Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi. These challengers were brought in to help the show fight with a drop in ratings. Also Read - Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 15 Now? She Says Salman Khan Asked Her to Come Back

Arshi Khan gained immense popularity following Bigg Boss.

In initial seasons, Swayamvar for Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput were held. Not just this, but Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra also participated in the reality TV show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which was inspired by the Swayamvar format.