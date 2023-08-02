Home

Entertainment

Art Director Nitin Desai’s Death Linked to Rs 252 Crore Loan Default? Here’s What We Know

Art Director Nitin Desai’s Death Linked to Rs 252 Crore Loan Default? Here’s What We Know

Nitin Desai Death: He had faced financial difficulties, including a default on a Rs 252 crore loan. Read the complete story.

Art Director Nitin Desai's Death Linked to Rs 252 Crore Loan Default Here's What We Know

Nitin Desai Death News: Renowned art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away today at the age of 57. Desai was found hanging in a case of a suspected suicide at his ND Studios in Karjat. According to an HT report, it has been revealed that Nitin Desai had faced financial difficulties, including a default on a Rs 252 crore loan to a financial creditor. Last week, a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company.

Trending Now

In 2016 and 2018, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Nitin Desai, obtained two loans totaling Rs 185 crore from ECL Finance. However, starting from January 2020, the company encountered financial difficulties and struggled to repay the loans. Vinod Tawde, a BJP general secretary, and a close friend of Desai, shared his perspective with Hindustan Times. He revealed that he had been actively providing support and counsel to Desai during this challenging time.

Tawde recounted how he had referenced the inspiring story of Amitabh Bachchan, who faced significant losses but managed to make a successful comeback in life. He reassured Nitin Desai that even if his studio were to be attached due to loan issues, there would still be opportunities to start afresh. Despite these efforts, the situation took a tragic turn, and Nitin Desai died.

ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd specialized in organizing, maintaining, and operating replicas of historical monuments, in addition to providing various facilities and services related to hotels, theme restaurants, shopping malls, and recreation centers.

When the portal asked filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar if he ever sensed the late director was going through a financial crunch at the wedding that he hosted a few months ago of his daughter. He said, “No, nothing, it was normal. The wedding was really lavish. He was acting just like how a father whose daughter is getting married would act — he was happy and over the moon. Everything seemed perfect”.

Bollywood Celebs Mourn The Desmise of Nitin Desai

Condoling the death of Desai, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in a social media post: “I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why? Some of Nitin’s films: Salaam Bombay, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Kama Sutra, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Kashmir, Lagaan, Devdas, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Munnabhai MBBS, Swades, Mangal Pandey, Slumdog Millionaire, Jodhaa Akbar..Now you know why he was a legend,” added Vivek.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Such a terrible news!! Beyond shocked..pained beyond words..Om Shanti.”

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Madhur Bhandarkar said: “Just heard the devastating news about the passing of multiple National award-winner Art Director Nitin Desai. It’s hard to believe. Had the privilege of working with him on four remarkable films. #TrafficSignal, #fashion, #jail & #InduSarkar His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. We will miss you Dada. #OmShanti.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said in a tweet, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti.”

Parineeti wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh said, “Cannot accept the heartbreaking news. Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength Om Shanti.”

Among the top-rung art directors of Bollywood, the Dapoli (Ratnagiri) born Desai was the art director for major films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Harishchandrachi Factory’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, etc.

He has won the National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times, and Filmfare Best Art Direction Award three times. In 2005, he opened his ND Studios in Karjat, near Mumbai, which has since hosted movies like ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Traffic Signal’ as also Color’s reality show ‘Big Boss’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES