Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam’s Film Takes A Decent Start With Rs 5.75 Crore

Article 370 Box Office Collection: The day 1 earnings are here and we must say that the political drama starring Yami Gautam has got decent numbers on the opening day

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 made a commendable entry into the domestic box office on its first day, raking in an estimated Rs 5.75 crore nett in India, according to early estimates reported by sacnilk.com. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, hit cinemas worldwide on February 23, marking a significant start to its box office journey.

Article 370 centered around the themes of terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, features Yami Gautam in the role of an intelligence officer. The gripping narrative explores the challenges faced in the region, with the emergence of terrorism and radicals aiming to control the area. Yami’s character, part of the NIA, is entrusted with a mission in Kashmir, aligning with the government’s commitment to eliminate Article 370 at any cost.

Aside from Yami Gautam, the film boasts a stellar cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. Aditya Dhar, the director, emphasized the film’s sincerity and narrative intent, stating that the movie delves into an incredible story that is India-centric.

Despite facing criticisms and accusations of being propaganda, Aditya Dhar remains unfazed, stating, “The intent of the film is correct, and till the time I am a filmmaker, producer, and a director, the intent will always be right. The day the intent is wrong, I will stop making films.” He also emphasized that the film is one of the best stories he has ever come across.

Article 370 Review

The political drama is getting positive reviews from the audience and netizens have already declared the Yami Gautam starrer ‘ a gripping tale’. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the film power-packed. He tweeted, “#Article370: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ #Article370 is cinema at its best: Enlightening, engaging and impactful… This is truly #YamiGautam’s best work to date, is terrific, puts up an award-worthy act… #PriyaMani excels… MUST, MUST WATCH! #Article370Review Kudos to the writing team for simplifying the sequence of events and staying true to the subject material… Director #AdityaSuhasJambhale deserves brownie points for executing the material with expertise. #Article370 has several interesting characters that sparkle in their respective parts: #ArunGovil [as Prime Minister], #KiranKarmarkar [as Home Minister], #DivyaSeth, #RajZutshi and #VaibhavTatwawadi.”

Watch Article 370 in the cinemas near you.

