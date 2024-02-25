Home

Entertainment

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s Hard Hitting Film Surpasses Expectations And Mints Rs 7.5 Crore

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s Hard Hitting Film Surpasses Expectations And Mints Rs 7.5 Crore

Article 370 Box Office: The movie 'Article 370,' starring Yami Gautam in the lead, reportedly made Rs. 7.5 crore on its second day at the Indian box office after earning Rs. 5.9 crore on its first.

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam and Priyamani’s film Article 370 has garnered an overwhelmingly favourable reception from both reviewers and fans ever since opening in theatres on Friday, February 23. Article 370 saw a fantastic 35% increase at the box office on its second day of business, earning between Rs. 7.25 and Rs. 7.75 crores nett on Saturday. Since the movie’s ticket prices were subsidized on day 1 due to ‘Cinema Lovers Day,’ a significant number of potential viewers saw the film on its opening day, which made the growth on Saturday appear even larger than it is, the growth for Article 370 on day 2 is being referred to as excellent.

Trending Now

A report on Sacnilk.com states that there was a 27.12% rise in Article 370 sales at the ticket window. The Aditya Dhar-produced film’s Hindi segments saw an overall occupancy of 26.58% on Saturday. Occupancy rates for the afternoon and evening concerts were 22.32% and 26.64%, respectively, higher than those for the morning performances, which had 11.95%. Of those who attended the night concerts, 44.39% did so.

You may like to read

Article 370 vs Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2

Given that it was released with the film Crakk, the positive response to Yami Gautam’s film is very noticeable. Crakk fell by 20%, but Article 370 increased by 35%. The picture was made on a small budget, yet its international theatrical share alone will exceed its whole expenditure; in other words, its profit will mostly come from non-theatrical recoveries.

A guy seeks vengeance for his brother’s death in Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk. The game of death is underway, and the winner is the one who survives. Arjun portrays a chic antagonist, while Nora is a social media personality. Together with some exciting action scenes, a dash of flair, and a rustic group of actors, Crakk offers a strong package of big-screen entertainment.

Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer in Article 370, which addresses corruption and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The compelling story examines the difficulties the area is facing in light of the rise of extremists and terrorism. As a member of the NIA, Yami’s character is assigned a mission in Kashmir, which is consistent with the government’s determination to remove Article 370 at any cost. ‘Article 370,’ which is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is based on actual occurrences. The film presents viewers with an engrossing story intertwined with action-packed scenes, national security, and political intrigue. Priyamani plays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the woman in charge of giving Zooni Haksar the assignment to abolish Article 370, while Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar. Six parts provide a highly methodical account of how Article 370 was revoked.

You may currently see Article 370 at a theatre near you! The movie’s tickets are available for purchase at the box office outside the theatre or online through websites.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.