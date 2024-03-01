Home

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 7: Yami Gautam’s Film Enjoys a Splendid First Week, Enters Second Weekend to Rule – Check Detailed Report

Article 370 box office collection week 1 detailed report: Check how much has this Yami Gautam film collected in its first week and what are the predictions for the second weekend.

Article 370 box office week 1 collection update

Article 370 first week box office collection update: Article 370 continues its golden run at the Box Office as it enters its second weekend today. The Yami Gautam film has done good business in its first week and is now looking at entering the Rs 50 crore club in the domestic market. With less buzz and more good word-of-mouth, the Aditya Dhar-produced film collected in the range of Rs 2-3 crore on its seventh day at the Box Office. Its total after seven days stands at around Rs 35 crore which is a good figure for a film made on a budget of around Rs 40 crore.

Highlights Article 370 set to rule in the second weekend at the Box Office

Yami Gautam's Article 370 to cross Rs 50 crore by the end of second weekend

Article 370 box office collection day 7 detailed report

Article 370 has got no big film to fight at the Box Office. Even as it enters its second weekend, it is expected to see a monopoly due to unparalleled positive chatter on social media and among the audience. The film is expected to breach the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of the second Sunday after which the second Monday will help determine its lifetime total target.

Check 7-Day Box Office Collection Breakup of Yami Gautam’s Article 370 – Nett Numbers (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 5.9 crore

Saturday: Rs 7.4 crore

Sunday: Rs 9.6 crore

Monday: Rs 3.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.3 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.15 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.85 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 35.45 crore

Kaagaz 2, Operation Valentine and Dune Part Two have hit the big screens today. However, none of these films are expected to stop the smooth run of Article 370. While Kaagaz 2 might ride high on the emotional aspect considering it’s late actor Satish Kaushik’s last film in theatres, Operation Valentine might just find a better audience down South. Dune 2 has already got a selective audience which leaves the mass space for Article 370 to perform.

The film is based on India’s journey towards the abbreviation of Article 370 which gave special rights to the state of Jammu & Kashmir before the ruling BJP government decided to change history and divide the state into two Union Territories – UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

Article 370 is on its way to emerge as the clean and the first sleeper hit of the year. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!

