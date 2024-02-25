Home

On its second day in theaters, 'Article 370' featuring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar continued its box office run after its Friday release.

Finally, Yami Gautam’s highly-anticipated movie, Article 370, is out at the box office. Featuring Yami and Priyamani in lead roles, the movie informs, educates, and captivates viewers throughout. Based on the revocation of Article 370, the movie aims to deliver the truth behind the step which was taken by the central government in 2019. According to the information shared by Sacnilk.com, the movie witnessed a jump in its collections on the second day of its release.

On its debut, ‘Article 370’ garnered ₹5.9 crore, followed by an estimated ₹7.5 crore nett in India on its second day, marking a growth of 27.12%. As of now, the film has accumulated ₹13.4 crore domestically. The political-action drama draws attention from real-life events and aims to offer an insightful depiction of how and what the political scenario was when the special status in Jammu and Kashmir was removed.

When the trailer of the film was launched, it garnered various reviews and made people excited to watch the movie. Now, as the movie has been released on the big screens, several users after watching the film took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared their reviews. Twittratis have hailed Yami and Priyamani’s performance in the movie.

Regarding its opening day earnings, “Article 370” is projected to gross over ₹5 crores net. The report suggests that the film could have surpassed the ₹10 crore milestone, but due to discounted ticket prices, it is anticipated to achieve a net revenue slightly above ₹5 crore. Further, Article 370 is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on “Uri: The Surgical Strike.” Apart from Yami Gautam and Priyamani, the movie also features Arun Govil in the lead role.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also talked about the film while he was addressing a rally in Jammu. The PM said that the movie would prove to be useful for people to get the correct information. “I do not know what the film is all about, but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information.

