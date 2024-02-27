Home

Entertainment

Article 370 Co-Star Priyamani Slams Naysayers For Calling The Film ‘Propaganda’, ‘We Wanted People To Know’

Article 370 Co-Star Priyamani Slams Naysayers For Calling The Film ‘Propaganda’, ‘We Wanted People To Know’

Article 370: In a recent interview, actress Priyamani slammed the naysayers who called the political-thriller film a 'propaganda'. Priyamani also shares her work experience with Yami Gautam. Read along.

Article 370 Co-Star Priyamani Slams Naysayers For Calling The Film ‘Propaganda’

Mumbai: Actor Priyamani has been making the headlines ever since the diva appeared in the series, The Family Family, and in Jawan starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Priyamani in her latest release of Article 370 starring alongside Yami Gautam has been making headlines on the internet. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Priyamani discussed her reasons for doing Article 370, the decision to bring the film to theaters, and her experience working with Yami Gautam. Read along.

Trending Now

Article 370 Actor Priyamani Slams On People Calling It a ‘Propaganda Film’

In the interview when the actress was asked whether the film was propaganda or not, Priyamani replied, “Some people are going to say, ‘Oh, this is raising awareness. People need to know these stories.’ And then, there’s always going to be a section that will say, ‘This is absolutely propaganda.’ When we took on this film or when we decided that we wanted to be a part of this film, I think the main reason was that we wanted to tell people, ‘Listen there’s something like this which has gone down in history and not many people know about it’ (sic).”

You may like to read

The Jawan co-star further added, “I’m sure people knew about it but they didn’t know what people went through, what steps were taken to see to it that this mission was a success. Generally, when you know you take on such missions, there are chances of casualties but I’m very proud that this was one such mission where not a single life was lost and it was carried out successfully. Not many people knew about it because it was a secret mission (sic).”

Priyamani Admits She Didn’t Know Much About Her ‘Mission’

Priyamani also stated that she had little knowledge about the mission before joining it. The actress expressed, “I was one of the ignorant ones. It was very insensitive of me. I was not privy to such things earlier. I had thought to myself, ‘Okay, great, the article is abrogated’ but I didn’t know the gravity of it. Today, I do (sic).”

We Didn’t Take Any Cinematic Leverage, Says Priyamani

During the conversation with News18 Showsha Priyamani stated that Article 370 didn’t take any cinematic leverage. The actress revealed, “The film didn’t take any cinematic liberty, which is a very common usage in cinema. Whatever has been shown is based on real incidents. Some people may have good things to say about it, some may not like it, but our mission is to create this awareness amongst people (sic).”

Priyamani On Working with Yami Gautam In Article 370

This marked the initial collaboration between her and Yami. Reflecting on her experience, Priyamani expressed, “Yami is one of the finest actresses we have today. What she did in the film is for people to see because nobody has seen her in this avatar before, doing action sequences. She’s always come across as this girl-next-door, but she’s carried the film so effortlessly. I had such a great time working with her! (sic).”

Yami Gautam’s Role In Article 370

Leading the film from the front is the Bollywood diva Yami Gautam who portrays the role of Zooni Haksar who acts as an intelligence officer. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also casts actors like Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. The political-driven thriller film revolves around the timeline of the removal of special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir which is drafted under Article 370.

What are your thoughts on Priyamani’s interview? Do you find Article 370 a propaganda film?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.