Article 370 Day 3 Early Box Office Prediction: Yami Gautam-Starrer Expected to Inch Closer to Rs 20 Crore Domestically

Yami Gautam's film Article 370 has finally hit the big screens. According to sacnilk.com, the movie is expected to earn Rs, 7.9 crore on day 03.

Finally, Yami Gautam’s highly-anticipated movie, Article 370, is out at the box office. Featuring Yami and Priyamani in lead roles, the movie informs, educates, and captivates viewers throughout. Based on the revocation of Article 370, the movie aims to deliver the truth behind the step which was taken by the central government in 2019. On the opening day, the movie was Rs.5.9 crore, whereas on the second day, the movie witnessed a jump in its collections and earned Rs 7.4 Crore. Now, according to the sacnilk.com the early predictions claim that on day 3, the movie has earned Rs. 7.9 crore.

Now, the total earnings of the film domestically stands at Rs. 20.39 crore. The political-action drama draws attention from real-life events and aims to offer an insightful depiction of how and what the political scenario was when the special status in Jammu and Kashmir was removed. When the trailer of the film was launched, it garnered various reviews and made people excited to watch the movie.

As the movie has been released on the big screens, several users after watching the film took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared their reviews. Twittratis have hailed Yami and Priyamani’s performance in the movie.

Regarding its opening day earnings, “Article 370” is projected to gross over ₹5 crores net. The report suggests that the film could have surpassed the ₹10 crore milestone, but due to discounted ticket prices, it is anticipated to achieve a net revenue slightly above ₹5 crore. Further, Article 370 is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on “Uri: The Surgical Strike.” Apart from Yami Gautam and Priyamani, the movie also features Arun Govil in the lead role.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also talked about the film while he was addressing a rally in Jammu. The PM said that the movie would prove to be useful for people to get the correct information. “I do not know what the film is all about, but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information.

