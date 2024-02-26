Home

Article 370 in Trouble? Yami Gautam Starrer Gets Banned In All The Gulf Countries – Here’s Why

The recently released Bollywood film Article 370 starring Yami Gautam has been banned running in the Middle Eastern Countries. Here's why!

Mumbai: The recently released Bollywood political-based thriller movie, Article 370 has been banned in the Middle Eastern countries. This is not the first time that Gulf countries have banned political-based films. Starring Yami Gautam the film portrays the actress playing the role of an intelligence officer. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan’s aerial action film was also banned in the Middle Eastern regions. However, it is to be noted that the recently released film Article 370, has been performing well in the domestic box office collection. Read along.

The movie primarily examines common human experiences within the context of a complex socio-political environment. Throughout the storyline, themes of identity, hardship, and perseverance deeply resonate as it explores the hopes and obstacles faced by individuals during challenging times, promoting understanding and discussion in the process.

In a news report published in The Hindustan Times claimed that the unexpected ban in Gulf countries is particularly surprising, especially considering the region’s thriving tourism industry and the continued presence of Indian film productions.

The contrast between Bollywood’s impact on the Gulf’s entertainment sector and the limited availability of Indian movies in its cinemas is striking. Despite Indian cinema having a dedicated fan base in the region, the absence of films like Article 370 highlights a troubling pattern of censorship and restricted cultural exchange, according to a statement published in the news report.

Yami Gautam’s Role In Article 370

Leading the film from the front is the Bollywood diva Yami Gautam who portrays the role of Zooni Haksar who acts as an intelligence officer. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also casts actors like Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. The political-driven thriller film revolves around the timeline of the removal of special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir which is drafted under Article 370.

PM Narendra Modi Mentions Article 370 In a Rally In Jammu

Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, recently pointed out Yami Gautam starrer film, Article 370. While addressing rallies in Jammu, Modi referred to political thriller movie 370. He expressed, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information (sic).”

After the video mentioning Article 370, Yami Gautam took to her social media handle and expressed, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! (sic)”

What are your thoughts on Gulf countries banning films like Article 370 starring Yami Gautam or Hrithik Roshan’s aerial action film Fighter?

