Article 370 Starrer Yami Gautam Appreciates Audience Who Slammed Critics Claiming The Film Being ‘Technical and Political’- See Post

Article 370 film: Starring Yami Gautam as an intelligence office in the political thriller film, Article 370. The diva recently shared an appreciation post on X where she thanked naysayers for criticising her film. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is currently basking her success in her recently released political thriller film, Article 370. On Monday afternoon, Yami Gautam on her social media shared a short message where she proved the critics wrong about the film. In her post, she also mentioned that many told her the film was “too technician and too much political jargon.” Read along.

Yami Gautam Thanks Naysayers For Criticising Article 370

Yami Gautam took to her social media handle X/Twitter where she wrote a descriptive message on Article 370 successful box-office run. Yami on X wrote, “When we were making ‘Article 370’, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons etc etc’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad (Thank you ) Jai Hind! (sic).“

In the X post, Yami Gautam Dhar shared an image that showed the box-office collection of the political thriller film. Article 370 on its opening day collected Rs 6.12 crore, on day 2 it garnered Rs 9.08 crore and on day 3 of its successful running the film made a collection of Rs 10.25 crore.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s X/Twitter Post:

When we were making ‘Article 370’, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons etc etc’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for… pic.twitter.com/ZL14Ect6G2 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) February 26, 2024

Everything You Need To Know About Article 370

Leading the film from the front is the Bollywood diva Yami Gautam who portrays the role of Zooni Haksar who acts as an intelligence officer. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also casts actors like Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. The political-driven thriller film revolves around the timeline of the removal of special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir which is drafted under Article 370.

PM Narendra Modi Mentions Article 370 In His Speech

Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, recently pointed out Yami Gautam starrer film, Article 370. While addressing rallies in Jammu, Modi referred to political thriller movie 370. He expressed, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information (sic).”

After the video mentioning Article 370, Yami Gautam took to her social media handle and expressed, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! (sic)” It is to be noted that Yami Gautam is currently the highest-grossing female-led film in 2024 as of now!

What are your thoughts on Yami Gautam’s political thriller film Article 370?

What are your thoughts on Yami Gautam's political thriller film Article 370?