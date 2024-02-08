Article 370 Trailer Out: Yami Gautam Shines as Intelligence Officer in Gripping Political Drama, Watch

Home

Article 370 Trailer: In the eagerly awaited political-action-thriller, Article 370, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam takes centre stage, portraying an intelligence officer amidst the turbulent social and political landscape surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. The recently released trailer, following a successful teaser, offers a tantalising glimpse into the film’s narrative, capturing the complexities of the political unrest and challenges faced by the army and political entities in their quest to remove the special status granted to the region.

Clocking in at two minutes and 40 seconds, the trailer promises a fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping journey through the events that led to the historic abrogation of Article 370. The caption accompanying the trailer, “Poora ka poora Kashmir, Bharat desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega,” echoes the film’s commitment to depicting the integral role played by Jammu & Kashmir in the broader context of India.



Yami Gautam, known for her versatile roles, steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer, navigating the intricate web of political intrigue and national security. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of true events, promising audiences a riveting and powerful cinematic experience.

The film’s makers have also treated fans to the soul-stirring song ‘Dua,’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The song serves as a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes of the nation, complementing the film’s theme of selfless service to the country.

Directed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, “Article 370” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Set to hit cinemas on February 23, 2024, Article 370 promises to be another feather in Yami Gautam’s cap, offering audiences a compelling mix of powerful performances, adrenaline-pumping thrills, and a glimpse into a chapter of Indian history that reshaped the nation’s socio-political landscape.

