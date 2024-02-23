Home

Article 370 Twitter Review: Netizens Call Yami Gautam's Political Drama 'Impactful' – Check Reactions

Article 370 Twitter Review: Netizens Call Yami Gautam’s Political Drama ‘Impactful’ – Check Reactions

Article 370 Twitter Review: Yami Gautam's political drama gets a high-five from the audience. Check reactions here.

Article 370 Twitter Review Netizens Call Yami Gautam's Political Drama 'Impactful' - Check Reactions

Article 370 Twitter Review: Yami Gautam and Priyamani take the lead in the compelling narrative of Article 370, a movie that not only entertains but also enlightens and captivates its audience. This political-action drama delves into a significant chapter in India’s history, drawing inspiration from real events to offer a thought-provoking portrayal of how intelligence and politics converge to influence pivotal decisions shaping a nation’s trajectory. The film opens with a commanding prologue narrated by Ajay Devgn, effectively establishing the tone for the story. Centred around Zooni Haksar, an ID field officer, the plot unfolds as she successfully eliminates Burhan Wani, a Mujahideen leader and the son of a headmaster, in a high-stakes encounter. However, the repercussions are severe, leading to a crisis in Kashmir as civilians vehemently protest Wani’s death through stone pelting. The film skillfully weaves a tale of intrigue, showcasing the complex interplay between intelligence operations and political manoeuvres. Article 370 unfolds as more than just a gripping drama.



After watching the first day-first show, netizens and critics have shared their reviews on the film. One of the users said, “Request to all Nationalist… I watched Superb movie #Article370 on special screening. Please watch this movie as portrays a pivotal moment in Bharat’s history… The NIA officer roll of @yamigautam ji is fantastic… it showcases the courage of Modi Govt & dedication of field officers.” Another added, “A cinematic MASTERPIECE. Congrats @yamigautam @AdityaDharFilms @AdityaSJambhale & everyone associated with it… Yami ji is just so so brilliant as usual.”

Film critic Sumit Kadel wrote, “#Article370 is a that masterfully explores the abrogation of the Article 370 Act in Jammu and Kashmir. The screenplay is riveting and moves at a supremely fast pace, ensuring that viewers remain engaged from start to finish. The narrative skillfully covers all the major highlights leading up to the abrogation, including the killing of dreaded terrorist Burhan Wani, the Pulwama attack, intricate legal processes involved & few more shocking incidents. #YamiGautam delivers a performance of a lifetime as Officer Zooni, infusing her character with nuanced intensity and depth. Her few monologues are powerful and deserving of a standing ovation. Arun Govil’s portrayal of PM Modi, Kiran Karmarkar’s depiction of HM Amit Shah, and Priya Mani’s performance are all fantastic, adding layers to the storyline. Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale deserves praise for handling such a sensitive subject with maturity and finesse. The film’s superlative action sequences, background music, and the Home Minister’s speech in Parliament are major high points that elevate the overall experience. In conclusion, Article 370 is a gripping and impactful movie that is sure to resonate with audiences. With its high standards of filmmaking and powerful performances, it is bound to be a big success at the box office.”

#Article370Review RATING – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Article370 is a that masterfully explores the abrogation of the Article 370 Act in Jammu and Kashmir. The screenplay is riveting and moves at a supremely fast pace, ensuring that… pic.twitter.com/12oNeiHDdn — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 23, 2024

#Article370 is IMPACTFUL. #YamiGautam continues her fabulous performances. With strong writing in the 2nd half, film has its moments spread across. The cast right from #Priyamani to #RajZutshi is at its best.

Rating: Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½#Article370 is IMPACTFUL. #YamiGautam continues her fabulous performances. With strong writing in the 2nd half, film has its moments spread across. The cast right from #Priyamani to #RajZutshi is at its best. #Article370Review pic.twitter.com/QEqcn0Z8QT — Priynka pk (@PkPriynka) February 23, 2024

#Article370Review

Interval

This film is going really well, #YamiGautam‘s performance being the best highlight, music, realism and direction is impressive. Action is also grounded. Follow for full review. — Raaj TeewaRi (@raajteewari_) February 23, 2024

