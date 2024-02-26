Home

Entertainment

Article 370 vs Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam's Film is Rs 22 Crore Strong, Vidyut Jammwal's Film Way Behind – Check Detailed Report

Article 370 has emerged as a clean favourite amid the Box Office clash this weekend. The Yami Gautam film has crossed Rs 20 crore nett in india while Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk collects Rs 8 crore in three days.

Article 370 vs Crakk box office collection - three days

Box Office Update: Article 370 is the first Box Office surprise from Bollywood this year. The Yami Gautam film has taken over the ticket window and is performing strongly. At least the first weekend suggests a terrific run of the film. Based on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 by the government of India, the film is produced by Aditya Dhar. After its first Sunday, Article 370 has collected over Rs 20 crore nett in India – a solid business in the first weekend. On the other hand, Crakk, released alongside Article 370 this Friday, has collected around Rs 8 crore nett in three days.

Check the 3-day Box Office breakup of Article 370 after first weekend – nett collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 5.9 crore

Saturday: Rs 7.4 crore

Sunday: Rs 9.50 crore

Total: Rs 22.80 crore

Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt, is a stylish action drama. Apart from Vidyut, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in important roles. While the film has received decent word-of-mouth, it seems to be getting a major hit with the Article 370 wave, especially with PM Narendra Modi appreciating the latter which has led to more people reaching theatres.

Check the 3-day Box Office breakup of Crakk after first weekend – nett collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 4.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.15 crore

Sunday: Rs 2.40 crore

Total: Rs 8.80 crore

Monday is crucial for both Article 370 and Crakk. It will be interesting to see how the Yami Gautam film fares on its first weekday which will determine its real strength at the Box Office. For Crakk, the first Monday numbers are going to determine its lifetime business and whether or not it can survive until Friday when a new film takes over the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Article 370 and Crakk!

