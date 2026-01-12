Home

Arun Govil Birthday Special: When the Ramayan actor was trolled by a fan for smoking, called it, ‘A turning point’

On Arun Govil’s birthday, a look back at the moment when a fan trolled the Ramayan actor for smoking, a turning point that left a lasting impact on him.

Arun Govil Birthday: On his 68th birthday, the Ramayan star remains one of Indian television’s most respected faces. Directed by legendary Ramanand Sagar, the mythological epic Ramayan turned him into a household name and a symbol of devotion. The Doordarshan series did more than make him famous; it reshaped how audiences viewed him in real life. People touched his feet, sought blessings, and saw Lord Ram in him long after the cameras stopped rolling.

The interesting story that later became a lesson for Arun Govil

Years later, during the shoot of a Tamil mythological film where Arun Govil played Balaji Tirupati, an unexpected incident changed him deeply. While taking a break between shots, he stepped aside after lunch and lit a cigarette, assuming he was alone. Suddenly, a man approached him and began angrily speaking in Tamil. Though Arun could not understand the words, the emotion was clear.

When a crew member translated, the meaning stunned him. The fan believed Arun Govil was a divine figure and felt hurt seeing him smoke. The disappointment came from faith, not anger. Arun later recalled this incident during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

A turning point that changed Arun Govil’s life

That moment stayed with him. The on-screen Ram has said it was the last time he ever smoked. He realised that playing Lord Ram came with lifelong responsibility, even off-screen. The advice of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who had earlier encouraged him to take the role of Ram, suddenly made deeper sense.

About Arun Govil’s journey

As of January 2026, Arun Govil has successfully transitioned from being a cultural icon to an active public servant, currently serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Meerut constituency since June 2024. Born on January 12, 1952, in Meerut, he is a science graduate who initially moved to Mumbai in 1975 to join his brother’s business before finding his calling in acting.

In his personal life, he is married to former actress Shrilekha Govil, with whom he has two children: a son, Amal, who is a banker in Mumbai, and a daughter, Sonika, who resides in the USA. Professionally, his career has seen a significant resurgence; following his 2024 portrayal of the Prime Minister in Article 370, he starred as Lord Vitthal in the 2025 biographical drama Sant Tukaram.

The upcoming works of on-screen Lord Rama

In 2026, he is set to appear in the Marathi historical film Veer Murarbaji (releasing February 19, 2026) and will return to the Ramayana universe as King Dasharatha in Namit Malhotra’s high-budget Ramayana: Part 1, scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, which has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

