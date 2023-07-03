Home

Amid Adipurush Controversy, Arun Govil Shares Happiness on Ramayan’s Return on TV

Arun Govil Reacts to Ramayan’s Return on TV: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is not just a television serial but an experience beyond emotions for billions of Indians across the globe. The epic saga is based on sage Valmiki’s Ramayan, about the legend of Lord Ram (The supreme and infinite Lord Vishnu’s incarnation) and Goddess Sita (An incarnation of Goddess Laxmi, Lord Vishnu’s wife). Indians also resonate deeply with Ramayan because of two other crucial characters Laxman (Lord Ram’s younger brother and the incarnation of the chief serpent deity Sheshnaag, on whom Lord Vishnu rests.) and Lord Hanuman (Lord Ram’s prime devotee and an incarnation of Lord Shiva). The television series is making its comeback today onwards. In an interaction with ANI, Arun Govil spoke about the relevance of the ancient text in today’s time.

CHECK OUT ARUN GOVIL’S VIRAL VIDEO REACTING TO RAMAYAN’S RETURN ON TV:

#WATCH | On the return of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on TV, Actor Arun Govil who played the role of lord Ram in the series, says, “People will watch it and show their love. Ramayan has a positive impact on our lives. I would suggest everyone to watch it. Ramayan is an institution… pic.twitter.com/4uYqeIKrcD — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

ARUN GOVIL EXPRESSES HAPPINESS ON THE RETURN OF RAMAYAN ON GURU PURNIMA

Arun, who played Lord Ram in Ramayan expressed his happiness on the re-telecast of Ramayan on TV from today. While speaking to ANI, he opined, “People will watch it and show their love. Ramayan has a positive impact on our lives. I would suggest everyone to watch it. Ramayan is an institution that teaches us how to live life.” During his interview with the news agency, the actor told, “From 1977, I started acting with Rajshri Pictures and with Sagar Saheb, I also worked in Anand Sagar’s directorial Baadal, and I did Vikram Aur Betaal and only then I came to know that Sagar Saheb is making Ramayan, so I approached him, I wanted to play the character of Lord Ram. However, working in mythology is not a very standard thing at that time, and I was doing a lot of commercial films. My friends and family said don’t do it is not good for you.” He further added, “He (Ramanand Sagar) took my audition and in the audition, he rejected me. His sons Prem Sagar, Moti Sagar, and Anand Sagar asked me to play the character of Bharat and Lakshman, but I said that, ‘I want to play the role of Lord Ram and if I am not suitable for it then it’s fine’, later they selected someone else for the role.” However, after a few years the makers called Arun and he was finalised to portray Lord Ram.

RELEVANCE OF SHOWCASING RAMAYAN ON GURU PURNIMA

As with Guru Purnima 2023, Ramayan will air on television today from 7:30 pm onwards on Shemaroo TV. Guru Purnima is considered an auspicious occasion among Indians. While in Buddhism it is celebrated in honour of Lord Buddha, Hindus pay tribute to Lord Shiva as the first Guru on Guru Purnima. It is believed that Lord Shiva is always mesmerised by listening to the stories of Lord Ram and Ramayan. Hence, the return of the TV series also holds a religious significance among devotees who are inclined to their faith and belief.

Ramayan also starred Sunil Lahri, Dipika Chikhlia, Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi as Laxman, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman and Raavan respectively.

