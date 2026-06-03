Aruna Irani recalls dancing for Rs 2500 after becoming Amitabh Bachchan’s heroine in Bombay to Goa

From Bollywood heroine to low-paid dance performances: Aruna Irani, who appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal's show Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar, spoke about staying strong during her struggles.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/aruna-irani-recalls-dancing-for-rs-2500-after-becoming-amitabh-bachchans-heroine-in-bombay-to-goa-8434681/ Copy

Aruna Irani (PC-Twitter)

Veteran actress Aruna Irani recently reflected on one of the most difficult periods of her life. Despite starring in more than 500 films across Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema, she revealed that there was a time when she remained unemployed for three years and had to perform dance shows for just Rs 2,500 to make ends meet. Appearing on the reality show Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, Aruna spoke about staying strong during her struggles. She recalled the success she enjoyed early in her career with films like Bombay to Goa and Caravan. “When I did Bombay to Goa and Caravan, both films were huge hits. They ran for a long time and celebrated jubilees at theatres like Super Cinema and Dreamland,” she said.

Aruna’s journey highlights how even successful actors can face difficult phases in the film industry

She added, “Aur phir achanak se 3 saal tak mere paas koi kaam nahin tha. Aur jab maine kaam shuru kiya, toh kya shuru kiya… ek lavani Marathi picture mein ki. Aur maine yeh himmat se kiya, ‘nahin, mujhe jaana hai, mujhe dekhana hai ki main zinda hoon. Bas studio aise toh jaa ke baith nahin sakti ki bhai, main hoon, aap mujhe lo.’ Toh ek bahaana mil gaya, Bhagwan ne mujhe de diya woh Marathi picture, Dada Kondke ki ‘Aandhla Marto Dola’. Toh mujhe apne din yaad aa gaye ki maine bhi uss waqt socha hota ki yeh kaam toh pata nahi kaise karoongi… Main kahan heroine aayi Amitabh ji ke saath aur aaj main lavani kar rahi hoon 2500 rupaye mein. Par maine kaha apne aap se, nahin, jaana hai. Aur wahi jaana mera itna phala ki wahan log mujhe mile.”

(And then suddenly, for three years, I had no work at all. And when I finally started working again, what kind of work did I start with? I performed a lavani in a Marathi film. And I did it with courage. I told myself, ‘No, I have to go. I have to show people that I am still alive. I can’t just sit in a studio and say, “I’m here, please cast me.”’ So God gave me an opportunity through Dada Kondke’s Marathi film ‘Aandhla Marto Dola’. That reminded me of my own journey. At that time, I could have thought, ‘How will I ever do this kind of work? I was once a heroine opposite Amitabh ji, and today I am doing a lavani for Rs 2,500.’ But I told myself, ‘No, I have to go.’ And that decision turned out to be so fruitful because there I met people who would change my career.)

Aruna further shared how taking that step helped revive her career, saying, “There I met Raj Kohli ji, and from there, work started coming my way again.”

Explaining the significance of Aruna ji’s journey, host Rajeev Khandelwal highlighted how perseverance can change lives. He said, “Dekhiye, 2 superhit filmon ke baad bhi inhe kaam nahin mila. Uske bavajood bhi inhone himmat nahin haari. Aur uske baad; jaise ki yeh hum sabhi ke liye ek sabak hai ki koi kaam kabhi chhota nahin hota.” (Look, even after delivering two superhit films, she did not get work. Despite that, she never lost courage. And after that, as we can all learn from her journey, no work is ever too small).



Irani was last seen in O’Romeo. She reflected her experience of being a part of Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, Irani shared, “In my decades in this industry, I have played many memorable characters, but meeting India’s real ‘Ghar Ki Superstars’, everyday women who quietly hold their families together, was truly humbling. Sometimes, all a woman needs is to be seen, heard, acknowledged, and appreciated, and that’s what makes this show so special. It reminded me how extraordinary ordinary women truly are.”

She added, “Behind every home is a woman giving her love, strength, and time without ever expecting any kind of recognition. Watching these women finally have a stage and a moment that belongs entirely to them, where they feel valued and celebrated, was the most beautiful and emotional part of this experience for me. I truly believe every woman carries a strength as pure and powerful as the sacred Ganga, along with a mindset that inspires resilience, compassion, and hope. May every woman continue to shine with that divine energy and grace.”