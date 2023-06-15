Home

Entertainment

Aruna Irani Remembers Her Struggling Time: ‘Had Meals Of Rice And Onion’

Veteran actress Aruna Irani recalled the time when her mother used to give her rice and onions to eat. Read her full story.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Aruna Irani, who has been a part of hit movies Beta, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, recently opened up on the constraints and struggles during her childhood. She will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the television dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3. Heavily impressed by contestant Anjali and her dance, Aruna Irani related to Anjali’s struggles that she started earning from the age of 13 to support her family. The actress also went to the stage to give Anjali a sweet gift, a statue of ‘Ganpati Bappa’, that left Anjali teary-eyed.

Reminded of her days of struggle, an emotional Aruna told IANS, “I see myself in Anjali, even though I started working at the age of 9 to support my family. What she is doing is very sweet of her, because these days, few people understand their responsibilities. It is admirable to set aside your desires and ambitions to focus on supporting your family. I am confident that you will achieve a lot of success and greatness in the future.”

The veteran actress further mentioned, “I come from a family of eight siblings, and being the eldest, I naturally assumed the role of responsibilities. However, my parents never requested that I discontinue my education. I did it independently. Back in the day, when we didn’t have enough money, my mother would give us rice with onions to eat. We used to face difficulties in paying our rent on time, which led to people threatening to evict us from our house. However, we had no other place to go, which made me realise the importance of supporting my family and motivated me to start working.”

Aruna Irani also shared how her father always regretted not having a son as his oldest child, but on his deathbed, he mentioned that he was proud of his daughter, saying that his Aruna is “Arun” for him.

