TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar Acquitted by Mumbai Court in 2017 Sexual Harassment Case

Arunabh Kumar Acquitted by Mumbai Court: TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar has recently been acquitted by a Mumbai court in the 2017 sexual harassment case. The ex-CEO of The Viral Fever was booked following accusations of sexual misconduct in 2017. As reported by PTI, the court has ruled that there was an ‘unexplained and unreasonable’ delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. The complainant had anonymously posted medium.com under the title ‘The Indian Uber- That is TVF’ and stated that the TVF founder allegedly molested her while she was working in the company. The Andheri police had registered a case in 2017 based on the ex-employee’s allegations against Arunabh Kumar under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 A (causing sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

ARUNABH KUMAR ACQUITTED BY MAGISTRATE IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE

The prosecution had alleged that the incident took place in 2014. The complaint was filed three years later after other women had made similar allegations against Arunabh on social media. The TVF ex-CEO was already acquitted by Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) A I Shaikh in September 2022. The magistrate in his order pointed out, “there is no concrete evidence produced by the prosecution.” He opined, “There is material discrepancy and contradiction. There is even unreasonable and unexplained delay in filing the FIR, which raised clouds on the case of the prosecution.” A I Shaikh further added, “It can even be said the complaint is “filed out of grudge or rivalry on reason of business” between the accused and the informant, the court added. All witnesses are “interest witnesses”. They are involved in the same industry where the accused is also doing the business. Therefore, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

Arunabh stepped down as CEO of TVF in 2017 after multiple sexual harassment accusations were made against him.

