IPL Auction 2022 saw a shocking incident in which an auctioneer collapsed on the ground. The incident occurred in the presence of managerial members of all the IPL franchises. Hugh Edmeades was fine and the auction resumed soon. However, the reaction of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan went instantly viral on social media. The two were shocked and visibly upset when they saw Edmeades faint. You can a video of their reaction below:Also Read - IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan Reacts as he Goes to Mumbai Indians For INR 15.25 Crore

Also Read - IPL Auction 2022: The BIG Takeaways And Surprises So Far

As organisers rushed to provide medical assistance to the man, the camera panned to Suhana and Aryan who were taken aback. However, things took an ugly turn after people started sharing morphed images of Aryan Khan, accusing him of smiling as a reaction to the auctioneer fainting. SRK fans, however, were quick to jump to Aryan’s defense and debunked the misinformation that was being spread. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: After Cummins, Iyer KKR Get Rana; Left With Only ₹20.5cr in Purse

They Are Looking At Situation !!

Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan Shocked Reaction #AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/kdHvWe4gjX — R U P E S H ✨ (@SRKianRupesh) February 12, 2022

Aryan Khan ❤🔥

Suhana Khan ☺❣️#AryanKhan and #SuhanaKhan looking soooooo good 🥺😍. He is HANDSOMEST .

She is Beautiful and PRETTIST#IPL2022MegaAuction #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/gpzLI39RYE — R U P E S H ✨ (@SRKianRupesh) February 12, 2022

For the uninitiated, both Aryan and Suhana Khan were present at the 2022 IPL Auction and sitting with the managerial members of Kolkata Knight Riders which is jointly owned by their father Shah Rukh Khan and actress Juhi Chawla. Last year too, both Aryan and Suhana represented SRK at the auction.