Bollywood supports Aryan Khan: Indian politician Shashi Tharoor and interior designer Sussanne Khan have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his son as Aryan Khan is in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after his arrest on Sunday, October 3. Shashi and Sussanne, both believe that Aryan's arrest is a 'witch hunt'. While Shashi tweeted, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son's arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it."

Sussanne slammed columnist Shobhaa De who had posted a headline about the incident being a wake-up call for parents. Disagreeing on the same, Khan wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It's sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh."

Aryan Khan was detained after a raid at a rave party on Sunday. Many of Shah Rukh's industry friends including Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have come out in support of the Khan family.

The NCB on Monday sought further custody of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha till October 11. However, the court extended their custody only till October 7.