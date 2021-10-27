Aryan Khan Case LIVE Bail Plea Hearing: The Bombay High Court had adjourned Aryan Khan’s bail hearing yesterday and the case will now be heard on October 27 at 2:30 pm in the Mumbai drug case. During arguments yesterday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan was a young man who should be sent to rehab rather than jail. The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB Summons Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The hearing will resume today afternoon. Rohatgi, who appeared for Aryan Khan, told the court on Tuesday (October 26) that his client was invited to the party as a special guest. He told the court that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against Aryan Khan and that he was arrested wrongly. He also said "it was fit case for bail". Rohatgi said the law provides a maximum of one year of imprisonment for small quantities of drugs. "Law provides that for small quantities, the maximum punishment is one year of imprisonment. For consumption, there is rehabilitation as per law," Rohatgi argued on behalf of Aryan Khan.

Also, in a major development, two accused persons in the Aryan Khan drug case have secured bail. Manish Rajgarhiya, Avin Sahu were granted bail subject to furnishing bail bonds to the tune of Rs 50,000. The order was given by Special Judge VV Patil, who had earlier rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and certain other co-accused.

Avin Sahu was found without drugs and there were certain distinguishing features in his and Aryan Khan’s cases. Another accused Manish Rajgarhiya was found with 2.4 grams of ganja.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on October 2. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Aryan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

