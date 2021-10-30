Mumbai: After 22 long days of being lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in a drugs case, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is finally set to walk out on bail today. The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5.30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. He was expected to be released within the next hour, however, his release was delayed. He is now expected to come out of jail between 9 am and 12 pm, after completing the paper formalities.Also Read - This Is How Shahrukh Khan Used To Live When Aryan Khan Was In Jail | Watch Video To Find Out

Three cars were seen leaving SRK’s house Mannat around 8.30 am. Shah Rukh Khan is said to be on his way to receive his son when he comes out of the jail, after a long wait of almost a month. Also Read - Juhi Chawla Signs Rs 1 Lakh Bond For Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan, Know What It Means

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For Arthur Road Jail To Meet Aryan Khan? | See Pics And Videos

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

