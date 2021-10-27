Mumbai: Amid Aryan Khan’s hearing in the Bombay High Court in drugs case, there are reports of Ananya Panday being worried around what is happening. She is nervous, anxious and distressed and has also pushed her work commitments a little ahead due to her health and the ongoing NCB investigation. The NCB has constantly summoned Ananya for questioning in connection with the drugs case on the basis of chats found on Aryan Khan’s mobile phone. She is friends with Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the case.Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE: SRK Likely to be Present at Bombay High Court, Hearing to Begin Shortly

The report further suggested that Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter has been supporting her and is standing like a rock with her. Ishaan has visited her twice and has been in constantly touch with her over the phone to ensure that she is doing fine.

A few days ago, Ishaan Khatter was spotted arriving at Ananya's home with flowers. Photos and videos of the actor were all over the internet where he was seen purchasing a bouquet of flowers. Ishaan worked with Ananya in Khaali Peeli. The two are rumoured to be dating but have not commented publicly on the relationship.

The Student of The Year 2 actor, who was called two times by NCB, is worried about the ongoing case as her name cropped on the WhatsApp chats of Aryan. As per NCB report, in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers. But, Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs.

On October 25, Ananya Panday skipped NCB’s third summon in drugs case due to prior commitments. However, she has requested NCB for a further date.