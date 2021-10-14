Aryan Khan Case Latest Update: Amid the court hearing of Aryan Khan’s bail plea, a new update has come that Shah Rukh Khan’s son and others have been shifted to common cell. As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, Aryan and others were kept in quarantine cell of Arthur Road Jail. Today, they have been shifted to common cell, which also means, trouble for Khan as no more privacy facilities. Aryan has been in the jail or more than 1 days. As tweeted by news agency ANI, Aryan and others have been shifted as their COVID-19 test came negative. The tweet read, “Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal superintendent of Arthur Road Jail.”Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Hearing to Start Post 12 pm, Will Shah Rukh Khan's Son Get Some Relief?

Mumbai: Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal

superintendent of Arthur Road Jail — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

The NCB said Aryan Khan consumed drugs in the rave party. This is a crime in India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The NCB has also charged Aryan Khan with the sale and possession of illegal drugs. However, Aryan and his lawyers said that he didn’t had cash and didn’t have drugs with him. Also Read - Aryan Khan’s Arrest Highlights: No Bail For Aryan, Matter To Continue on Thursday

The NCB has not yet said anything about the recovery of drugs from his possession. However, it said his friend Arbaaz Merchant carried 5 grams of charas in his shoes, and that the same was recovered by the NCB team that conducted the raid. For charas, any quantity less than 100 gram is considered “small quantity”. Possession and sale of charas and other drugs including cocaine, heroin, opium and morphine in small quantity is punishable under the NDPS Act with a maximum of one year of “rigorous imprisonment” or a fine up to Rs 10,000 or both.

