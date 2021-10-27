Mumbai Drugs Case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Mumbai drugs case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently under judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail. Prabhakar Sail has been summoned for today, October 27 for questioning in connection with his allegations of corruption against KP Gosavi And Sameer Wankhede in ongoing Mumbai drugs case.Also Read - What Mukul Rohatgi Said While Demanding Bail For Aryan Khan | 50 Points

A five-member team of the NCB is likely to visit Mumbai tomorrow to probe allegations by Prabhakar Sail in the matter. According to ANI, the team will comprise Deputy Director General (DDG) NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and 4 other NCB officers. "A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers," sources told ANI.

Mumbai NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case, for questioning tomorrow. He will be questioned by NCB team reaching Mumbai from Delhi tomorrow, in connection with his allegations of corruption: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021



The bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid. Sail had said, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case." However, the NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in court yesterday.

However, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has already denied the allegation. “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions (sic).”

On October 18, a case was registered against KP Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on October. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.