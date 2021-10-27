Aryan Khan Case: NCB has summoned Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. Zee News reporter has confirmed the news Pooja will be called for investigation. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has alleged in a statement to the Bombay High Court that the actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani “appears to have influenced” a witness.Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE: NCB Summons Pooja Dadlani; Mukul Rohatgi to Continue Arguments Today in Bombay HC

This came after witness Prabhakar Sail claimed of interacting with Pooja Dadlani over the extortion money allegedly demanded by NCB officials. Prabhakar Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare earlier said, 'If Pooja Dadlani is in the wrong, she'll be prosecuted as well. Whatever was mentioned in Prabhakar's statement will be investigated by the police and they will take appropriate action. The investigation is on, so we can't reveal if the money came directly from her or from someone else. But I can assure you, the money was received for sure. Prabhakar had received a token amount for the full sum of money.'