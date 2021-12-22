Mumbai: There is a big breaking in the Aryan Khan case as the Mumbai Police has not found evidence of extortion in connection with the drugs case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested. News agency ANI reported. “Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet,” Mumbai Police said, according to the report.Also Read - Mommy's Spirit! Fans Rejoice as Gauri Khan Resumes Work After Son Aryan's Bail

Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate & had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Also Read - Aryan Khan Gets Big Relief! No More Visits to NCB Office For Weekly Attendance

Mumbai Police formed a special team (SIT) to probe the extortion angle after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s independent witness Prabhakar Sail alleged he had overheard a phone conversation about a demand of Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan. It was reported that SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani paid the amount but it was returned to her after Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. Also Read - From IPL & Cowin to Aryan Khan: What Indians Searched The Most on Google in 2021 | Top 10

A few weeks ago, Aryan got a major relief from Bombay High Court after he had filed a plea seeking the bail condition to be amended on Wednesday. The star kid will now no longer have to appear at the Mumbai office of NCB every Friday.