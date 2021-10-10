Aryan Khan Case Update: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s driver on October 9 in connection with the seizure of drugs from a rave party in Mumbai. The driver reached the NCB’s office in the evening. The anti-drugs agency sleuths recorded his statement following which he was allowed to leave, the official said. The NCB personnel late October 9 night carried out multiple raids in Mumbai’s suburbs, including Goregaon. They also arrested one more person, identified as Shivraj Ramdas, from Santacruz area on October 8 night in connection with the case of drugs seizure, the official said.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case Latest Update: Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani Support Shah Rukh Khan, Say ‘Being Used as Smokescreen’

So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan and some others were arrested by the NCB last October 3 following a raid. An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided the ship and claimed to have recovered banned drugs. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Magistrate Court Says No Jurisdiction to Entertain Bail Application For NDPS Offences With Punishment of 3+ Years

On October 7, the court had rejected the NCB’s request for further custody of Aryan Khan and seven others and instead sent them in 14-day judicial custody. Also Read - After Aryan Khan's Arrest, Bengaluru-Based Edtech Company Takes Down Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan

The NCB on October 9 also conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from the cruise ship and also questioned him.

The agency asked him to appear before it again on October 11, the official said. Khatri’s name cropped up during the interrogation of some of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

(With inputs from PTI)